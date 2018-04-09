Head to Head Contrast: Meritage Homes (MTH) & LGI Homes (LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 9.01% 26.41% 11.61% Meritage Homes 4.44% 10.76% 5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LGI Homes and Meritage Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $1.26 billion 1.30 $113.30 million $4.73 15.48 Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.57 $143.25 million $3.88 11.86

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than LGI Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LGI Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LGI Homes and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 0 2 3 0 2.60 Meritage Homes 0 4 5 0 2.56

LGI Homes presently has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 24.05%. Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Risk and Volatility

LGI Homes has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Meritage Homes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division. The Texas division includes homebuilding operations in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin locations. The Southwest division includes homebuilding operations in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, Denver and Colorado Springs locations. The Southeast division includes homebuilding operations in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville locations. The Florida division includes homebuilding operations in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Jacksonville locations. The Northwest division includes homebuilding operations in Seattle location.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

