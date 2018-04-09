Head-To-Head Review: Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) versus Its Competitors

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) is one of 7 public companies in the “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Macquarie Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Macquarie Infrastructure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 1 0 2.00 Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors 63 197 249 9 2.39

Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion $451.20 million 15.00 Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors $15.48 billion $486.82 million -28.29

Macquarie Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Infrastructure. Macquarie Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure 24.86% 4.83% 1.95% Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors 4.93% 5.92% 1.71%

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency response, industrial, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had interests in 7 solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 142 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah; 2 wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW situated in Idaho and New Mexico; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and other uses, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.