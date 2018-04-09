Contrasting Novozymes (NVZMY) and Its Peers

Novozymes (OTCMKTS: NVZMY) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Novozymes to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes’ peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes 21.50% 29.35% 17.29% Novozymes Competitors -5,580.84% -62.17% -25.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes $2.21 billion $473.64 million 31.88 Novozymes Competitors $1.05 billion $96.04 million 0.94

Novozymes has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Novozymes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novozymes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes 1 1 0 0 1.50 Novozymes Competitors 447 1655 4466 146 2.64

Novozymes currently has a consensus target price of $54.97, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Novozymes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novozymes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Novozymes pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Novozymes pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Novozymes peers beat Novozymes on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Novozymes Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products. It also provides enzymes for baking applications, including freshness, product appearance, dough improvement, etc.; and brewing applications comprising fermentation control, separation and filtration, etc., as well as for use in lactose-free dairy, trans fats removal, etc. in the food and beverages industry. In addition, the company offers enzymes and microorganisms for use in the production of cellulosic ethanol, starch-based ethanol, enzymatic biodiesel, and sugarcane ethanol in the bioenergy industry; and feed enzymes for use in animal feed, probiotics for animal health applications, microbials for aquaculture applications, and other enzymes and microorganisms for plant health and crop yield applications in the agriculture and feed industry. Further, it provides enzymes and microorganisms for use in textile processing, pulp and paper production, leather preparation, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

