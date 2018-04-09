OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS: OMTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OmniTek Engineering to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million -$1.03 million N/A OmniTek Engineering Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.25

OmniTek Engineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -96.56% -111.21% -53.38% OmniTek Engineering Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OmniTek Engineering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniTek Engineering Competitors 255 1246 1816 80 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 10.57%. Given OmniTek Engineering’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OmniTek Engineering has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OmniTek Engineering competitors beat OmniTek Engineering on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components. Its products are used for stationary applications, including generator sets; and transportation industry, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

