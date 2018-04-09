Contrasting PageGroup (MPGPF) & Korn Ferry (KFY)

PageGroup (OTCMKTS: MPGPF) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Korn Ferry pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PageGroup does not pay a dividend. Korn Ferry pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PageGroup and Korn Ferry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 2 4 0 2.67

Korn Ferry has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.52%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than PageGroup.

Profitability

This table compares PageGroup and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 6.83% 12.72% 6.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PageGroup has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn Ferry has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PageGroup and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup $1.62 billion 1.51 $97.71 million $0.31 24.19 Korn Ferry $1.62 billion 1.77 $84.18 million $2.24 22.73

PageGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korn Ferry. Korn Ferry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PageGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats PageGroup on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, Page Outsourcing, and Page Talent brands. PageGroup plc serves actuarial, tax, and treasury; audit and consulting; banking and financial services; buying and merchandising; consultancy, and strategy and change; design and development; engineering and manufacturing; environment and energy; executive search; finance; health and social care, life sciences, and pharmaceutical; hospitality and leisure; human resources; insurance; legal marketing; offshore; oil and gas, mining, and resources; procurement, supply chain, and logistics; property, construction, and facilities management; public sector and not-for-profit; retail; sales; secretarial and office support; and technology markets. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.