Peabody Energy (BTU) vs. Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Critical Comparison

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Peabody Energy and Yanzhou Coal Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peabody Energy and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.83 $461.60 million N/A N/A Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.19 $312.09 million $0.51 23.76

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50% Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Yanzhou Coal Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment. The Company offers a range of coal products and other mixed coal products, including thermal coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and other mixed coal products.

