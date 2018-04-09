CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) & RSP Permian (RSPP) Critical Contrast

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RSP Permian has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Midstream Partners and RSP Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 RSP Permian 0 8 17 0 2.68

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. RSP Permian has a consensus price target of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than RSP Permian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of RSP Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of RSP Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. RSP Permian does not pay a dividend. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and RSP Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36% RSP Permian 28.88% 3.07% 2.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and RSP Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 4.84 $114.99 million $1.72 10.35 RSP Permian $803.71 million 8.23 $232.13 million $0.82 50.57

RSP Permian has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RSP Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RSP Permian beats CNX Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin. RSP Permian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

