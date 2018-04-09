Contrasting ZTO Express (ZTO) & United Parcel Service (UPS)

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express and United Parcel Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express $2.01 billion 3.77 $485.63 million $0.69 21.59 United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.38 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.53

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than ZTO Express. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of ZTO Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ZTO Express has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express 24.26% 15.52% 13.11% United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express and United Parcel Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express 1 0 2 0 2.33 United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35

ZTO Express presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. United Parcel Service has a consensus target price of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given ZTO Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZTO Express is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ZTO Express does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats ZTO Express on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options, including Express Plus, Express, and Express Saver. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs and truckload freight brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 220 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. The company also offers shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and insurance, financing, and payment services. It operates a fleet of approximately 119,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 45,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

