ConvergeOne (CVON) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConvergeOne earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0983034179736 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CVON opened at $9.01 on Monday. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director Richard Katzman purchased 125,000 shares of ConvergeOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

