ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConvergeOne earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3391391412274 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVON shares. ValuEngine lowered ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVON opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,014.41 and a P/E ratio of 23.71. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83.

In other news, Director Richard Katzman bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/convergeone-cvon-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.