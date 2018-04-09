Copart (CPRT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.395100213919 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 100,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,520.84, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Copart has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $54.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Consumer Edge raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

