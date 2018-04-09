Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.42 Million

Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $443.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.90 million to $485.99 million. Copart reported sales of $373.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $443.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Copart stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 530,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,852. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11,520.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Copart by 15.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Copart by 120.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

