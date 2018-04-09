Paloma Partners Management Co Has $409,000 Position in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CoreCivic by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 465,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,763,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 337,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $7,532,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.73 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,450.37, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.61%. research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

