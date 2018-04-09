Corium International (CORI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage advanced technologies in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has developed six marketed products in the prescription drug and consumer markets: Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System for hypertension, Fentanyl TDS for chronic pain and four Crest Advanced Seal Whitestrips products. The company has two proprietary transdermal technology platforms with applications in multiple drug categories and indications: Corplex(TM) and MicroCor(R). Corium International, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CORI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Corium International stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.86, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Corium International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter valued at $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/corium-international-cori-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corium International (CORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.