Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of PepsiCo (PEP)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

WARNING: “Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of PepsiCo (PEP)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cornerstone-advisors-inc-sells-4250-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep-updated-updated.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.