Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Boosts Holdings in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Symantec by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Symantec during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYMC. Standpoint Research upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,160.01, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

