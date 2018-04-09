Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $10.17 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CSX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 270,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,287. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47,747.66, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

