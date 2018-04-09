Southern (SO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

SO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,128. The company has a market cap of $45,155.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.02. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Southern’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-10-48-million-position-in-southern-co-so-updated-updated-updated.html.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.