Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 50.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 229.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 816,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 181.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10,740.53, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $88,402.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,345.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $117,818.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,380.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,021,109. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-3-44-million-holdings-in-varian-medical-systems-inc-var-updated-updated.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.