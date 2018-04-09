Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Reduces Holdings in CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in shares of CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CSRA were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in CSRA by 16,361.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,066,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 1,060,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,952,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,627,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,061,000 after purchasing an additional 418,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of CSRA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE:CSRA opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. CSRA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $6,758.67, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

