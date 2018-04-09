Devon Energy (DVN) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122,214 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $488,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4,117.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,835,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,395,000 after buying an additional 1,792,334 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,921.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,223,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after buying an additional 1,182,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,888,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,202,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,778,000 after buying an additional 862,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $51.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KLR Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,423. The company has a market cap of $16,545.84, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

