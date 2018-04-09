Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases New Holdings in AMERCO (UHAL)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AMERCO by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 241.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $345.80 on Monday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $326.30 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6,780.45, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.96.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by ($6.86). AMERCO had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $842.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $353.97 per share, with a total value of $353,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,161. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

