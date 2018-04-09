B. Riley Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $49.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective increased by B. Riley to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

CSOD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 373,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,007. The stock has a market cap of $2,289.32, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.58. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,095,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,508,268 shares in the company, valued at $141,558,613.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $4,465,284. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,558,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,082 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $52,352,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

