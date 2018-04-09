Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.06.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/corus-entertainment-cjr-b-pt-lowered-to-c7-50-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.