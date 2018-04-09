Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.42, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

