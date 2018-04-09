Grigorios Siokas Sells 259,480 Shares of Cosmos Holdings (COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 259,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $941,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Grigorios Siokas sold 47,750 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $135,132.50.

COSM stock remained flat at $$8.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215. Cosmos Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cosmos-holdings-cosm-ceo-sells-941912-40-in-stock-updated.html.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers over-the-counter drugs and branded and generic medicines. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.