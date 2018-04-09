COSS (COSS) Market Cap Tops $15.49 Million

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One COSS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta and HitBTC. During the last seven days, COSS has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. COSS has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00757310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00174395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

COSS Profile

COSS’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. COSS’s total supply is 104,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,047,195 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. COSS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money, and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. “

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy COSS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

