Textainer Group (TGH) and Costamare (CMRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Costamare and Textainer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 2 0 0 2.00 Textainer Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Textainer Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than Costamare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Costamare and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $412.43 million 1.75 $72.87 million $0.77 8.60 Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.94 $19.36 million $0.41 40.61

Costamare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Textainer Group. Costamare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 17.67% 7.28% 3.41% Textainer Group 3.95% 1.95% 0.55%

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Textainer Group does not pay a dividend. Costamare pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Textainer Group beats Costamare on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. As of March 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuilds on order. The Company’s fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Titan, Cosco Yantian, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe. Its subsidiaries include Adele Shipping Co., Bastian Shipping Co., Cadence Shipping Co., Jodie Shipping Co. and Kayley Shipping Co.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers. The Company is a lessor of intermodal containers based on fleet size. The Company is also a seller of used containers. The Company’s subsidiaries include Textainer Equipment Management Limited (TEML) and Textainer Limited (TL).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.