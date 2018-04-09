HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,165,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,588,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,288,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.39.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total value of $958,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $185.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $80,725.38, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/costco-wholesale-co-cost-holdings-raised-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.