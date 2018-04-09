Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams Sells 30,000 Shares

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,955,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Douglas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,008,000.00.

On Friday, February 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 15,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $508,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,044,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $1,019,100.00.

Shares of COTV stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,116.47, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth about $136,691,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth about $43,510,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth about $20,680,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth about $18,492,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,351,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cotiviti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

