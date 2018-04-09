Counterparty (XCP) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.17 or 0.00170895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $31.84 million and approximately $114,898.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,144.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.80 or 0.09477490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.01713660 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016267 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002796 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,631 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

