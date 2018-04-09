Countrywide PLC (CWD) Receives GBX 91 Average PT from Analysts

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.31) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.59) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Countrywide from GBX 111 ($1.53) to GBX 77 ($1.06) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.52) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Countrywide from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 85 ($1.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($121,580.55).

Shares of LON CWD remained flat at $GBX 105.60 ($1.46) during trading hours on Monday. Countrywide has a 52 week low of GBX 66.64 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.25 ($2.61).

Countrywide (LON:CWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.10) (($0.06)). The company had revenue of £661.05 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/countrywide-plc-cwd-receives-gbx-91-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, London, Financial Services, and B2B. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.