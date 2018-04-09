County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.22 Million

Brokerages expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post sales of $12.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.04 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $10.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $12.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 million to $51.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $54.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million.

ICBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen L. Stiteley purchased 1,615 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,561.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in County Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ ICBK) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 21,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

