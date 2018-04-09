Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00007558 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $30,790.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00741253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00173991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.