Oceaneering International (OII) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) received a $16.00 price objective from stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 753,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1,828.41, a P/E ratio of -265.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cowen-analysts-give-oceaneering-international-oii-a-16-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.