Cowen Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 354,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.20. 1,205,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,910. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21,366.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

