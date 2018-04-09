Cowen Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in GGP Inc. (GGP)

Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $61,041,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GGP by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,470,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,712 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $41,471,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,611,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GGP by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,485,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price target on GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GGP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

NYSE GGP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. GGP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $19,379.60, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GGP Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.05%.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

