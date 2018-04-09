Vera Bradley (VRA) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) received a $10.00 price objective from equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 201,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,860. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.46, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,759.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,959,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 1,133,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 465,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 100,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

