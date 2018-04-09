CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMTS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 17,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.09. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

