Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys Shares of 11,015 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPY stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,119,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,765,586. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cramer-rosenthal-mcglynn-llc-acquires-new-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.