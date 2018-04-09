Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) target price on the stock.

Craneware stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,820 ($25.72). The stock had a trading volume of 27,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170 ($16.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,040 ($28.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other Craneware news, insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($27.56), for a total transaction of £2,186,457 ($3,090,398.59).

About Craneware

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

