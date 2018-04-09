Crave Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Crave has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $4,476.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crave has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000665 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,892,290 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin. The official website for Crave is www.craveproject.net.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

