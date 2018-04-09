Crave Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Crave has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $4,517.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crave has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crave coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007528 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010778 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,898,100 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin. Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.