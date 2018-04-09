TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Crawford & Company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.85. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.30 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/crawford-company-crd-b-downgraded-by-thestreet-to-c.html.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.