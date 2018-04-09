Creatio Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Creatio has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Creatio has a market capitalization of $100,088.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creatio coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00177821 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000956 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creatio

Creatio (XCRE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creatio must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creatio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

