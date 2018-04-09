Creativecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creativecoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 149.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005850 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 14,027,525 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

