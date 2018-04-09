Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Hits $0.0202

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credence Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. Credence Coin has a market cap of $69,224.00 and $602.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin Profile

CRDNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. The official website for Credence Coin is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credence Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

