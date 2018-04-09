Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Receives $221.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,553. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,186.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/credicorp-ltd-bap-receives-221-00-average-target-price-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.