Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.40) to GBX 175 ($2.47) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 ($2.69) to GBX 160 ($2.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($2.12) to GBX 175 ($2.47) in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.05) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180.56 ($2.55).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 143.55 ($2.03). 12,715,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($3.12).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 12.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.60 ($0.18). The company had revenue of GBX 2,802.30 billion for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 5.83%.

In other Centrica news, insider Stephen Pusey acquired 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,332.42 ($3,296.71). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £1,983.60 ($2,803.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,510.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Supply & Services?UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services?North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage segments.

