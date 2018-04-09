Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to “Outperform”

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.18. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ashland to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $4,268.91, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ashland will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne T. Schumann sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $624,924.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 280,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ashland by 1,259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ashland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

